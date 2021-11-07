Radha tigress seen with her two cubs in Nauradehi Sanctuary

Bhopal: Tigress N-1, popularly known as ‘Radha’, has given birth to two cubs for the second time in the Nauradehi Sanctuary spread over Sagar and adjoining districts.

On Friday, tigress Radha was seen resting in a dense forest with her two cubs. The tigress and both the cubs are healthy. Keeping in mind the security in the sanctuary area, monitoring has been increased by the Forest Department.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shri Alok Kumar said that due to the bushes, only two cubs have been confirmed. In view of the possibility of remaining probable cubs, the search is being done.