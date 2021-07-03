New Delhi: Pushkar Singh Dhami to become the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.Pushkar Singh Dhami elected as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand after the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat. Pushkar Singh Dhami become Uttarakhands 3rd Chief Minister in four months.Pushkar Singh Dhami meets governor, to take oath as CM tomorrow.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, a two-time MLA from Khatima, will be the next Uttarakhand CM. Dhami was elected BJP legislative party’s leader in the presence of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Ex-CM Tirath Singh Rawat resigned as Uttarakhand CM on Friday.

Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister tomorrow at 6pm at Raj Bhawan. Newly appointed Uttarakhand Cabinet Ministers will also take the oath with him, Uttarakhand Governor’s Office.