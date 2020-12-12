Puri Srimandir to reopen before New Year; Max 5,000 devotees to be allowed from Jan 3

Puri: Puri Srimandir to reopen before NewYear; Max 5,000 devotees to be allowed from Jan 3. General darshan at Puri Srimandir will begin from January 3. Initially, arrangements will be made to allow entry of 5000 devotees daily but gradually steps will be taken to streamline the darshan as usual in two to three months time informed SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar.

Devotees while coming to Puri after reopening of Srimandir for outstation people from Jan 3 will have to furnish -ve Covid report for entry. We will finalise validity time period of such reports after thorough discussions with Health Dept informed SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar

