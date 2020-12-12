Handicraft and GI Toys exempted from Quality Control Order

New Delhi: Taking steps towards the Prime Minister’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub for sale & exports of toys, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry has devised a comprehensive action plan with steps being taken to boost production & sale of indigenous toys across the country. Quality Control order has been issued by the Department for standardization and quality adherence of Toys. The order will come into effect from 1st January, 2021. This order aims to bring forward the synergized efforts of the GoI, states and the stakeholders to promote ‘Team up for toys’ vision keeping quality standards of the indigenous toys as the priority.

Now, as a part of the initiatives being taken to provide impetus to the medium, small and micro toy production units in the country, DPIIT has released Toys (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2020. It exempts goods manufactured & sold by artisans registered with Development Commissioner (Handicrafts),from use of Standard Mark under licence from Bureau of Indian Standards, as per Scheme1 of Schedule-II of BIS(Conformity Assessment)Regulations,2018.

The Amendment Order 2020, also exempts products registered as Geographical Indications from following Indian Toy Standards & compulsory use of Standard Mark licence from Bureau as per Scheme 1 of Schedule-II of BIS(CA)Regulations,2018. The Gazette notification issued by the department says that “nothing in this Order shall apply to goods or articles manufactured and sold by Registered proprietor and Authorised user of a product registered as Geographical Indication by the Registrar of Geographical Indications, Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (CGPDTM)”

