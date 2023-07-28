Puri: Money stolen from Jagannath Temple donation box

Money being allegedly stolen from the donation box at the Dakhina Dwara of Puri Srimandir on the night of 27th July, 2023.

Reports tell, the criminals broke open the donation box and looted the cash.



The matter came to light after the Jagannath Temple Police (JTP) personnel recovered an empty donation box from the backside of Nrusingha temple. The JTP has handed over the donation box to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).



Till the last report came in, no written complaint was filed by the SJTA in this regard.





