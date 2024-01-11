PURE EV inked 10 MoUs at Dubai Global Summit to Expand Opportunities for Export  

New Delhi— PURE EV took center stage at the prestigious Middle East Family Office Summit held in Dubai, hosted by Alea Global Group. The summit, which was held in parallel to COP28, is renowned for bringing together influential family offices and business leaders, provided an ideal platform for PURE EV to showcase its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaborative partnerships.

Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE EV, addressed the summit as a keynote speaker, highlighting the company’s Journey and diverse product portfolio of e-motorcycles. Dr Nishanth also provided the first glimpse of the upcoming products, along with the company’s plans of global expansion into Middle-east and African markets.

Company mentioned that they had 100+ one-to-one meetings with HNIs, institutions and Family offices that led to positive discussions across multiple fronts.

The summit has resulted in 10+ MoU signings with PURE EV for exports of their motorcycle models: eTryst X and ecoDryft 350 in the countries of UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Tanzania, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa and many more African countries.

Alea Global Group, renowned for facilitating meaningful connections, organized two days of targeted panels, talks, and networking opportunities. The summit attracted ruling and elite families, creating a unique environment for forging new working relationships.

PURE EV’s participation in the summit reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and fostering collaborative ventures. Nishanth Dongari’s address served as a compelling introduction to PURE EV’s vision, product range, and export potential. The positive response from summit participants underscores the growing interest in sustainable mobility solutions and the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships.

The summit provided an ideal platform for PURE EV to engage with potential collaborators and industry stakeholders, paving the way for future collaborations that align with the company’s growth objectives.