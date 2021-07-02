Punjab’s Virasat-e-Khalsa bags energy conservation award for the third consecutive year

Chandigarh: Virasat-e-Khalsa, the landmark museum showcasing heritage and culture of Punjab at Sri Anandpur Sahib has accomplished a rare achievement by bagging the top state energy conservation award for the third year in succession. The award has been announced by Punjab Energy Development Agency, the state sponsored agency that the gives these awards annually for making extra efforts for Efficient Utilization, Management and Conservation of Energy in different sectors.



Disclosing this here today, Minister for Tourism & Cultural Affairs, Punjab,



Mr. Charanjit Singh Channi said that Virasat-e-Khalsa has bagged the first prize for the third consecutive year. The Minister applauded the efforts of the staff of the museum for their special efforts in conservation of energy.



He said the award this year is special as it comes on the top of awards for Virasat-e-Khalsa in the two preceding editions besides a host of other museum awards Virasat-e-Khalsa has bagged in the recent years.







Showering praise on the museum he said that the archetype museum is in the habit of remaining in limelight and has become a paradigm of excellence in more ways than one. It has set new bench marks in for other museums, monuments and government / official buildings to emulate.

