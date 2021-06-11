Punjab Govt. announces to boost vaccination drive from June 12

Chandigarh: Punjab is all set to boost vaccination drive from June 12 for 18-44 age groups. The vaccination would be for priority groups with many more categories added by the state government. It was disclosed by Nodal Officer of State for Vaccination Mr. Vikas Garg in a press communiqué released here today.

Mr. Garg said that Punjab will receive as many as 193380 doses of vaccine tomorrow from Government of India. Out of these, 156720 doses pertain to Covisheild and 36660 doses are of Covaxin.

Pointing out further, the Nodal Officer said that on the directions of the Chief Minister, State Government has added more categories in priority groups. Divulging the details, he said that Shopkeepers and their staff, Gym owners and their trainers, Staff working in the Hospitality industry (hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces, caterers) including cooks, bearers, Industrial Workers, Rehriwala, Street Vendors especially those serving food items such as juice, chaat, fruits, Delivery boys, LPG distribution boys, Bus Drivers, Conductors, Auto/Taxi Drivers ULB and PRI representative such as Mayors, Councillors, Sarpanches, Panches, Members of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis and Students going abroad. Besides, priority for 10% additional doses would be decided by the concerned District Administration.

Already 501550 persons have been vaccinated out of 5.43 lakh doses procured at a cost of Rs. 17.25 Crores for 18-44 years age group.

