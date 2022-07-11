Punjab Government to restore pristine glory of Sainik School Kapurthala: Fauja Singh

New Delhi : The Punjab Government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would now take care of the Sainik School, Kapurthala. This was disclosed here today in a press communiqué by the Defence Services Welfare Minister Fauja Singh.

The Cabinet Minister said that the Punjab Government is fully committed to restore the pristine glory of this august institution which was ignored during the past. “The Chief Minister is taking personal interest in the transformation of the schools and mitigating the problems being faced by it”, said the Minister adding the Chief Minister has given special instructions to the department with regard to improving the lot of the institution so as to enable it to continue providing quality education. The school has produced many luminaries which have served the nation in various sectors especially the armed forces.

Divulging more, the Minister said that right after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party Government in the State, the Chief Minister conducted a meeting to review the functioning of the school. The Finance Department was directed to promptly release funds for repairing the building of the school as sprucing the infrastructure of this institution is the need of the hour.

The Minister also added that the Chief Minister has also directed to release funds for awarding scholarships to the students of the school which is the pride of Punjab.