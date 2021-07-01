Punjab Government to provide aid to the families of the female employee who committed suicide

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government would provide justice to the family of the women employee of the technical education who committed suicide by suicide by jumping in front of rail on the railway track in Lalru on June 23.



The Punjab Technical Education Minister Mr. Charanjit Singh Channi said that already action has been initiated against the male employees who have been named in the suicide note by the victim. The Minister said that he had already directed the senior officials of the department to provide every possible help the kin of victim.



Mr. Channi said that this is a very unfortunate incident which has happened but the culprits would not be spared. He said that he has also instructed the department senior officials to fully cooperate with the police officials in the investigation so that justice could be provided.



The Minister further said that the department would accommodate the victims family member in the department to support the family of the victim. He also said that any such kind of indiscipline would not be tolerated in the department if anyone found indulged in any such act, the highest action would be initiated.

Related