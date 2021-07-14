Punjab Cooperative Sugar Mills Release Balance Of Rs. 45 Cr To Cane Growers

Chandigarh: In line with the directions of the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the balance amount to the tune of Rs. 45 crore for 2020-21 has today been released by the cooperative sugar mills to the cane growers.



Disclosing this here today, the Cooperation and Jails Minister S. Sukhjihder Singh Randhawa said that the amount would be credited into the accounts of the cane growers today itself. This is despite the fact that the Union Government is still withholding the export subsidy and buffer stock subsidy worth Rs. 11.57 crore of the sugar mills pertaining to the year 2019-20, said Randhawa adding the Union Government is being approached to ensure the said subsidy amount.



Divulging more, the minister said that the Punjab Government is fully committed to the welfare of the farming community which is amply clear from the fact that a budgetary provision of Rs.300 crore has been made during 2021-22 aimed at the complete payment of the balance amount.



S. Randhawa further pointed out that the State Government is undertaking necessary measures to increase the income of cane growers and as part of the same, as many as 16 lakh saplings of different high yielding varieties for sowing of cane, developed with the active assistance of Punjab Agricultural Ludhiana and Karnal centre of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, have been provided to the cane growers. This would not only increase the per acre yield of cane but also increase the per acre income of the cane growers. For this purpose, Guru Nanak Dev Sugarcane Research and Development Centre, Kalanaur has been set up and seeds have been prepared in 15 acre seed farm.