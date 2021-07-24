Punjab Commissioner of Police inaugurates Project Sawera

Chandigarh: With a purpose to provide proactive support to the rape victims in their rehabilitation, city Commissioner of Police Rakesh Aggarwal on Friday launched Project Sawera: Ek Nayi Subah, Ek Nayi Shuruwat here during an interactive session of Ludhiana Police with Confederstion of Indian Industry (CII).







Disclosing this here, ADCP Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Sra, who is the brainchild behind the dedicated project, said the endeavour is to facilitate building of their bright future and making their dreams come true with their hard-work besides giving the affected families an opportunity for their respectful acceptance in society.







Speaking on the occasion, the CP Rakesh Aggarwal stated that as a society, it is our moral obligation to help these victims and not just as a course of duty. We intend to empower the victims by providing them employment and CII is already committed to help, he further disclosed.







Sharing the inspiration behind the project, Sra said, “there are so many such cases, and I have always wondered what can be done to help them make their lives better. Providing them with employment would be a huge step in this direction, she added while appealing to other such organisations to come forward to



•provide financial aid/education to victims and children of victims.







Underlining the need to provide counseling to these victims and provide them with emotional support, Sra pointed out that efforts are being made to rope in social organisations towards this end.







Project SAWERA team is led by ADCP Zone 4 Rupinder Kaur Sra, with Joint M.D. of Vidhata Group Entrepreneur Amit Juneja, Director of Sehaj Solutions and also the current chairman of CII, Ludhiana Ashpreet Singh Sahni, besides M.D of HRBL Group and also the current Vice-chairman of CII, Ludhiana Ashwin Nagpal, Senior Consultant and Pediatric critical care specialist in Clio mother and child institute, ludhiana. Dr. Mehak Bansal, Senior Consultant , Clio Mother and child institute, ludhiana Dr Venus Bansal, Senior Psychologist Dr. Rashi as members.





