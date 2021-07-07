Punjab Chief Minister condoles the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condoled the sad demise of Hindi matinee idol Dilip Kumar (98) who passed away at Mumbai this morning after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife actress Saira Banu.







In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described Dilip Kumar as an icon of Hindi cinema who was a heart throb of millions of his fans not within the country but across the globe also. His immense contribution in Bollywood would be ever remembered by one and all besides always inspiring new entrants in Indian film industry. “In the death of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, a void has been created which is difficult to be filled,” added the Chief Minister.







Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives and fans, Capt. Amarinder Singh prayed to the Almighty to grant courage to bear this huge loss in this hour of grief and eternal peace to the departed soul.







Notably, Dilip Kumar starred in several memorable films including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Ram Aur Shyam, Devdas, Saudagar, Karma and Shakti which are considered landmark in the Indian cinema.





