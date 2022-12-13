Public sector banks recover over one lakh crore rupees in written-off loans during last 5 FY: Govt

Public sector banks have recovered more than one lakh three thousand crore rupees in written-off loans during the last five financial years.

This was stated by Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today. He informed that borrowers of written-off loans continue to be liable for repayment and the process of recovery of dues from the borrower in written-off loan accounts continues. He said, banks continue to pursue recovery actions initiated in written-off accounts through various available recovery mechanisms.