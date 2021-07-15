Public-Private Partnership will be strengthened in Healthcare sector: Veena George, Health & Family Welfare Minister, Govt of Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ms Veena George, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Women & Child Development, Govt. of Kerala yesterday said, “The public-private partnership in healthcare sector in the state will be strengthened further and the Kerala brand healthcare system will be taken forward effectively” remarked.

Addressing an interactive session organized by FICCI Kerala State Council, Ms George said that although complex post-COVID diseases are reported, Kerala has been able to set an example in the field of COVID resistance. In last few years, the state has developed the infrastructure in healthcare sector. The Minister further stated that the inclusion of sanitary napkins and diapers in the list of essential items would be taken seriously.

Dr M.I. Sahadulla, Co-Chair, FICCI Kerala State Council and Chairman & MD, KIMS Health Care Ltd urged the minister that the private sector must also be trusted to implement reforms and developments in the health sector.

Dr Harish Pillai, CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said, “There are indications that we will have to live with the corona virus again next year.” The only solution is to implement complete vaccination for all in Kerala, including guest workers. He also called for the implementation of comprehensive life and health insurance for health workers. He said that oxygen production should be accelerated through public-private partnerships. More virology labs and district level monitoring centers should be set up and urged that the data collection should be made flawless, he added.

Dr KG Alexander, Managing Director, Baby Memorial Hospital said that the availability of the vaccine should be increased, and private hospitals should be taken into confidence.

Leading neurosurgeon Dr KS Jayakrishnan said action should be taken on a war footing to bring back medical tourism.

Mr Thomas John, Managing Director, Agappe Diagnostics Ltd called for the establishment of specialized diagnostic manufacturing parks in light of the growing importance of lab testing. More research centers should be set up in collaboration with private hospitals. He also demanded to ensure the manufacture and availability of quality control products required for the labs.

Mr Shishir Gupta, Director, Roche Solutions said that the disease management system needs to be effectively implemented and modernize the healthcare sector through public-private partnerships.

Mr Deepak L Aswani, FICCI Kerala State Council Co-Chair, Mr Bibu Punnooran, Co-Chair, FICCI KESC Health Committee; Mr John Kuriakose, Managing Director, Dent care Dental Lab; Mr PM Ravindran, Managing Director, Palakkad Surgical Industries Pvt. Ltd; Dr Joseph Benaven, General Secretary, Kerala Private Hospital; Dr KM Navas, President, Kerala Private Medical College Management Association also shared their perspective.