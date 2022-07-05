Public notice of Election to the office of vice-president of India

New Delhi : WHEREAS a notification under sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, for the holding of an election to fill the office of Vice-President of India has been issued by the Election Commission, I, Utpal Kumar Singh, the Returning Officer for such election, do hereby give notice that–

(i) nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any one of his proposers or seconders to the undersigned at his office in Room No. 18, Ground Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi, or if he is unavoidably absent, to the Assistant Returning Officers, Shri P. C. Tripathy, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat or Shri Raju Srivastava, Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat at the said office between 11 A.M. and 3 P.M. on any day (other than a public holiday) not later than the 19th July, 2022;

(ii) each nomination paper shall be accompanied by a certified copy of the entry relating to the candidate in the electoral roll for the Parliamentary constituency in which the candidate is registered as an elector;

(iii) every candidate shall deposit or cause to be deposited a sum of rupees fifteen thousand only. This amount may be deposited in cash with the Returning Officer at the time of presentation of the nomination paper or deposited earlier in the Reserve Bank of India or in a Government Treasury and in the latter case a receipt showing that the said deposit of the sum has been so made is required to be enclosed with the nomination paper;

(iv) forms of nomination papers may be obtained from the above said office at the times aforesaid;

(v) the nomination papers, other than those rejected under sub-section (4) of section 5B of the Act, will be taken up for scrutiny at Room No. 62, First Floor, Parliament House, New Delhi on Wednesday, the 20th July, 2022 at 11 A.M.;

(vi) the notice of withdrawal of candidatures may be delivered by a candidate, or any one of his proposers or seconders who has been authorized in this behalf in writing by the candidate, to the undersigned at the place specified in paragraph (i) above before three o’clock in the afternoon of 22nd July, 2022;

(vii) in the event of the election being contested, the poll will be taken on Saturday, the 6th August, 2022 between the hours of 10 A.M. and 5 P.M. at the place of polling fixed under the rules.