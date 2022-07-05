Phone call between the Foreign Secretary and H.E. Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Iran

New Delhi : Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra spoke on phone today with H.E. Dr. Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

2. The two sides discussed various elements of bilateral relations including progress on the Chabahar Port. Foreign Secretary underscored India’s commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Iran in addressing shared opportunities and challenges. Both sides also discussed international and regional issues including Afghanistan.