Project for Six-laning of NH-140 from Chittoor to Mallavaram in Andhra Pradesh to be completed by 30 Sep 2022

New Delhi :Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari said Team MoRTH is working 24×7 on a mission mode to make #NewIndia, the ‘Infrastructure Hub of The World’. In a series of tweets he said taking forward the mission, the project for Six-laning of NH-140 from Chittoor to Mallavaram in Andhra Pradesh is progressing at a rapid pace under #BharatmalaPariyojana.

The Minister said this NH section connects important towns in Chittoor District i.e. Chittoor and Tirupati via religious place Kanipakam. He said the project length starts at Kukkalapalli and ends at Mallavaram, consists of 2 bypasses at Kasipentla and Kanipakam, 14 grade separators, 6 Major Bridges and ~15 minor bridges.

Shri Gadkari said the project length is operational since May 2021 & Balance Works are expected to be completed by 30 Sep 2022. He said after the completion of the project, the region would witness dynamic transformation with enhanced connectivity that would further boost economic activities & religious tourism.