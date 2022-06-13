CM dedicates developmental projects of Rs.51.46 crore in Seraj Assembly Constituency

New Delhi :A complete Development Plan would be prepared for developing the Janjehli area from tourism point of view to make this area a major tourist destination. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the closing ceremony of Janjehli Tourism Festival-2022 at Janjehli in Seraj Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district today.

Chief Minister said that the Janjehli Tourism Festival was aimed at promoting tourism activities in the area, which has been immensely blessed with natural beauty and salubrious climate. He said that the whole area has immense tourism potential and once fully exploited it could emerge as a new tourist destination for the tourists. He said that Shikari Mata Temple in the area was not only important centre from religious point of view, but was also gradually emerging as a favourite place for tourists. The State Government was committed to develop this place from tourism point of view by creating adequate tourism infrastructure in the area, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that ADB Project was being implemented in the State to develop lesser known tourists’ destinations under the ‘Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein’ programme. He said that a mega tourism project of Club Mahindra was coming up at Janjheli and would be completed within the next few months. He said that Rs 3.60 crore Inspection Hut inaugurated by him today at Janjahli would go a long way in providing boarding and lodging facilities to the tourists visiting the area.

Chief Minister said that all the major tourist destinations in the area have been connected with roads which would surely promote tourism development in the region. In the times to come, the area would not only witness the arrival of tourists from all over the country, but tourists from other parts of the world would also visit the area, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Janjehli-Raigarh-Shikari Mata road had been upgraded by spending an amount of Rs 7.36 crore to facilitate the tourists visiting Shikari Mata temple. He said that Seraj Kala Manch would be constructed in Dheem Kataru and an amount of Rs. 6.74 crore would be spent on construction of this ambitious structure. He said that the State Government was ensuring alround and equitable development of every area of the State, with special focus on those areas which remained neglected so far due to one reason or others.

Chief Minister said that the State Government would provide 50 per cent concession on fare in HTRC buses to the women commuters and free power upto 125 units per month would be given to the domestic electricity consumers. He said that the State Government was also providing free water in rural areas of the State. He said that it was surprising these decisions were not going well with the Congress leaders. These leaders should voluntarily give up the free power being provided to the consumers and if they wish they can even pay bills of other consumers, he added.

Chief Minister also released the souvenir brought out by the Mela Committee on the occasion. He also felicitated the winners of Mrs and Miss Seraj competitions held during the festival. Kiran won ‘Mrs Seraj Crown’ and Tripta Chauhan won ‘Miss Seraj Crown’, whereas Roop Singh was adjudged as ‘Melody of Seraj’. He also gave away prizes to the winners of various events on the occasion.

Chief Minister said that DFO office would be opened at Janjehli after completion of all codal formalities, besides upgradation of Primary School Bhalwad to Middle School. He said that development of Kamru Nag temple at Janjheli would also be taken up with the LAC Department. He announced Rs 11000 each to every mahila mandals participating in the event.

A colourful cultural programme was also presented on the occasion.

Chief Minister also visited the fire incident place at Janjehli bazar and assured the affected family of all possible help.

Earlier the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 19 developmental projects at Dheem Kataru for Seraj Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district.

Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated 12 developmental projects worth Rs 51.46 crore which include Rs. 5.58 crore Science Lab at Government Senior Secondary School Jarol, Rs. 2.85 crore building of Government Senior Secondary School Sangalwara, Rs. 2.83 crore bridge over Bakhali khad on Janjehli Bhekhali Gadagusain road, Rs. 2.50 crore road from Janjehli Bhekhali Gadagusaini Tungasi upto village Rampur, Rs. 7.36 crore upgradation Janjehli Raigarh Shikarimata road, Rs. 7.30 crore Banthal Sanarli Shankerdehra Rajgarh road, Rs. 46 lakh office cum residential accommodation for Progency cum Demonstratin Orchard’s Incharge Janjehli, Rs. 5.47 crore 33/22 KV, 1*3.15 MVA Sub Station Janjehli, Rs. 11.57 crore augmentation of various WSS in Janjehli area tehsil Thunag, Rs. 3.58 crore Inspection Hut Janjehli tehsil Thunag, Rs. 1.46 crore irrigation facility to both sides of Bakhali khad from Janjehli to Lambathach tehsil Thunag and Rs. 50 lakh additional accommodation of Forest Rest House Byla.

He also laid foundation stones of seven projects worth Rs 11.95 crore for the constituency, which include Rs. 6.74 crore Seraj Kalamanch at Dheem Kataroo, Rs. 1.10 crore Shopping complex cum Panchayat Samiti Guest House at Kataru in GP Dheem Kataru, Rs. 90 lakh Panchayat Community Multipurpose Centre cum Janghar at Kuthah in GP Tungadhar, Rs. 90 lakh Multipurpose Community Centre Railchowk in GP Bungrailchowk, Rs. 88 lakh SMS Office cum residence at Janjehli, Rs. 49 lakh source strengthening of various WSS of Janjehli at Dheem Kataru and Rs. 94 lakh Kisan Bhawan at Chilamgar.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the shrine of Goddess Shikari Devi temple and also participated in the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ on the occasion.

SDM Thunag and Chairman Mela Committee Paras Aggarwal welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion. He said that the Janjehli Tourism festival was being celebrated from the year 2017 and several events were held during this festival.

Wife of Chief Minister and Chairperson Hospital Red Cross Society Dr. Sadhana Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri, Mandal President Bisham Sharma, Tikam Chand Gulzari Lal, Kamal Chand Rana, Khem Dasi were present on the occasion among others.