Progress related to PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

New Delhi : In order to plan coordinated execution of infrastructure projects, project ­identification for PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is ongoing based on inputs from Infrastructure and Economic Ministries. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

The Minister stated that the progress so far under PM Gati Sakti Master Plan is as under:-

Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications & Geo-informatics in coordination with DPIIT is integrating data layers of Central Ministries/Department on National Master Plan (NMP) portal. State related layers to the extent information shared have been integrated in coordination with States. Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), Network Planning Group (NPG) and Technical Support Unit (TSU) have been constituted and operationalized. Training and capacity building for 17 Ministries/Departments on PM Gati Shakti NMP has been completed and five zonal conferences have been organised.

Giving more details, the Minister stated that these projects, to the extent information provided, have been updated on PM Gati Shakti NMP for synchronized planning and implementation. Various Departments & Ministries have been synchronised by creation of two bodies namely EGoS and NPG. 18 Ministries/Departments have been synchronized through EGoS. After 1st meeting of EGoS, 4 Ministries/Departments namely NITI Aayog, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Commerce are also co-opted as a part of EGoS, the Minister stated.

Additionally, the Minister stated, the Network Planning Group (NPG) consists of the Ministry of Railways; Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways; Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Ministry of Civil Aviation; Ministry of Power; Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Department of Telecommunication.

Giving more details, the Minister further stated that the Ministries/Departments represented through EGoS are: –

Ministry of Railways Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry of Civil Aviation Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas Ministry of Power Department of Telecommunications Ministry of Coal Ministry of Mines Department of Chemicals & Petro-Chemicals Department of Fertilizers Ministry of Steel Department of Expenditure Department of Food and Public Distribution Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ministry of Tourism Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Department of Commerce NITI Aayog Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.