More than 71 lakh subscribers enrolled under Atal Pension Yojana upto 24.01.2022

New Delhi : As per information received from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), 71,06,743 subscribers have been enrolled under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) up to 24.01.2022, during the financial year 2021-22. This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Giving more details, the Minister stated the number of subscribers enrolled under APY during last five years, given as under:

2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 23,98,934 48,21,632 57,12,824 68,83,373 79,14,142

The Minister further stated that the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a Government of India Scheme launched on 9th May, 2015, with the objective of creating a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor, the under-privileged and the workers in the unorganised sector. The Scheme became operational w.e.f. 1st June, 2015, and is being administered by the PFRDA. It is open to all citizens of India between 18-40 years of age having a savings bank account in a bank or post-office.

There are five pension plan slabs available under the scheme namely, Rs 1000, Rs 2000, Rs 3000, Rs 4000, and Rs 5000 guaranteed by Government of India to the subscriber at the age of 60 years. On death of subscriber, same pension to spouse is guaranteed by Government of India, the Minister stated.