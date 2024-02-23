Prof. Vijender Singh Chauhan Calls for an End to Treating Young Minds as ‘Project Children’ at ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0

Mumbai, February 23, 2024: Highlighting the importance of listening to the aspirations of young minds and their idea of India, in a session titled ‘Yearning to Learn: What Young People are Telling Us’ at the ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 3.0 in Mumbai, today, eminent academicians Prof. Vijender Singh Chauhan, Associate Professor at Zakir Husain Delhi College, University of Delhi, and Neetu Singh, Founder of KD Campus & KD Live, elaborated on the need for creating career opportunities, the role of parents in supporting their dreams, and the impact of social media algorithms and AI disruption on their future.

Known as the man who helps civil service aspirants crack interviews, Prof. Vijender Singh Chauhan said, “We need to understand that 25-year-olds are the most populous demographic in India globally. And we need to ask ourselves whether, as a society, we are preparing to sustain them when this population turns 50. Today, we are witnessing a decline in the diversification of dreams among young minds. There are only 800 jobs available in UPSC, yet 8 lakh people are applying for them. This clearly indicates that young people are not getting their desired career choices. Parents should stop treating their children as mere projects, pushing them towards preparing for IITs, then sending them to IIMs, and finally aiming for a UPSC clearance. Getting a government job should not be the sole aspiration of young minds.”

Sharing her thoughts on the importance of parents’ role in shaping the future of children, Neetu Singh, widely renowned for having developed her own style and method for English coaching, added, “We need to understand that there are still values in our society, and many students go through hardships only to fulfil the dreams of their parents. Students come from the lower economic sections of society, and the job opportunities are fewer for them. So, parents should not burden children with the weight of their expectations and dreams, so they get shattered. It is essential for students to know what is essential for them and they need to engage in grooming and self-improvement, giving their heart and soul properly.”

Elaborating on the risks of AI disruption and algorithms, Prof. Chauhan added, “Engineers doing basic coding jobs will soon find AI taking over these roles. Are we preparing them for the jobs that will emerge 10 years down the line? Also, we need to be aware of how social media algorithms and persuasive technology are making us believe in collective dreams or choices that are not our own. Algorithms are influencing career choices, personal, social, and most importantly, our political choices, which is dangerous.”

