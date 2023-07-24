Probationers Of Indian Forest Service And Officers/Officer Trainees Of Indian Defence Estates Service Call On The President

Probationers of Indian Forest Service (2022 batch) and Officers/Officer Trainees of Indian Defence Estates Service (2018 and 2022 batch) called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 24, 2023).



Addressing the officers, the President said that their journey as civil servants has begun at a time when India is acquiring a leadership role at global level. India attracts global attention for its cultural prosperity as well as its technological advancements. India has shown to the world that technology and traditions can go hand in hand.



The President said that it is the duty of Indian Defence Estates Service officers to ensure that the services and facilities that they provide are eco-friendly and sustainable. She stated that technology is a great enabler for good governance and therefore, they must keep updating their technical skills along with domain expertise. Technology should be utilized to the maximum possible extent for effective administration of the cantonments and management of defence lands, she added.



Addressing the probationers of Indian Forest Service, the President said that India’s climate and topography is closely connected to its forest distribution. Forests and the wildlife that they support are invaluable resources and heritage of our country. She stated that the threats of environmental degradation, depletion in forest cover, global warming and climate change are at the centre stage in global discourse and partnerships. That is why environmental conservation has become a key concern for the 21st century. India has given the mantra of “LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment” to the world. Forests are an integral part of the solution and Indian Forest Service officers are among the solution-providers. They are expected to put in untiring efforts for the practical implementation of this Mantra.