Proactive measures to be taken to enhance financial viability of Fair Price Shops: Secretary, Food

New Delhi: The Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Sudhanshu Pandey in a video conferencing on enhancing financial viability of Fair Price Shops stressed on the need of taking proactive measures for the same.

Representatives from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEiTY), Department of Financial Services(DFS), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited(HPCL), CSC e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC) and all States/UTs participated in the VC.

The CEO,CSC gave a presentation about the various service offerings provided by CSC. Subsequently, an update on the activities undertaken by CSC to meet and tie-up with individual State/UT governments to take this initiative forward was presented. Representatives from State/UT governments appreciated the collaboration with CSC to increase viability of FPS and mentioned that they would co-ordinate with CSC to review feasibility according to local needs and requirements.

Secretary, DFPD advised CSC to conduct separate workshops/webinars with different groups of States/UTs based on their current status to provide sensitisation on potential benefits, capacity building of FPS and to assist them in implementation of these initiatives.

Representatives from Oil Marketing Companies appreciated the proposal for retail selling of small LPG cylinders through FPS and informed that necessary support required would be provided for the same in co-ordination with interested State/UT governments.

Representative from Department of Financial Services appreciated the proposal to provide financial services through FPS, extending MUDRA loans to FPS dealers for capital augmentation and informed that necessary support would be provided for the same in coordination with interested State/UT governments.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary, DFPD mentioned that different State/UTs can take up these initiatives and tailor it to suittheir individual requirements. Secretary, DFPD also advised States/UT to conduct continuous awareness and outreach campaign simultaneously to sensitize FPS dealers on the benefits of these initiatives.