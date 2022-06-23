Private sector should also join hands with the Government to reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides – Shri Tomar

New Delhi :The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the private sector should also join hands with the government to reduce the use of fertilizers and pesticides in farming. Shri Tomar said this while addressing the 11th Agrochemicals Conclave organized by the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) through video conferencing from Solan (Himachal Pradesh).

Shri Tomar said that our country is agriculture-oriented and farming has a big contribution in the country’s economy. “Remuneration is very important for the farmers in the agriculture sector. Increase in production is also very necessary. Good work is going on in the country in the farming of pulses and oilseeds. It is also necessary to increase the returns in the field of agriculture and the post-harvest losses to the farmers should be minimal, for which steps need to be taken. In this regard, the Central Government is working on several schemes. At the same time, the Government wants that farmers can use technology to shift to remunerative crops. Work is also being done to ensure uniformity and quality in the production of crops,” he said.

Shri Tomar said that today horticulture should also be promoted so that we can become self-reliant in all respects. “Our country is in a very comfortable position in the production of food grains. To compete at the global level, we also have to look towards other agriculturally developed countries and move ahead with them. Ten thousand new FPOs are also being created, which is benefiting the farmers a lot and will continue to do so. Crop diversification should also be encouraged,” he said.

Shri Tomar said that Krishi Vigyan Kendras are proving helpful for the farmers. He called upon the industry bodies like FICCI to work together for agricultural development.

The Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba was also present in the programme.