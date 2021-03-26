Prime Minister Visits National Martyrs’ Memorial, Bangladesh

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, soon after his arrival on a two day visit to Bangladesh visited the National Martyrs’ Memorial (JatiyoSritiShoudho), the National monument of Bangladesh to pay tributes to the valour and the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. The monument is located in Savar, about 35 km north-west of Dhaka and was designed by Syed Mainul Hossain.



Prime Minister also planted sapling of Arjun tree at the memorial premises and signed the visitor’s book in the monument. He wrote – “I pray that the eternal flame at Savar remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppression.”

