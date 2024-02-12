Prime Minister urges people to take part in National Creators Award

New Delhi,February: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has urged people to take part in National Creators Award available on MyGov website.

Responding to the X post of MyGovIndia informing about the National Creators Award, the Prime Minister said in a X post;

“A great opportunity for our creator community, putting the spotlight on the extraordinary talent across India. Whether they are innovating, inspiring, or igniting change, we want to celebrate our Yuva Shakti.

Step up, take part and let the nation cheer for the talented creators!”