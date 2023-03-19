Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio will be on a two-day visit to India from tomorrow.

He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, both sides will discuss bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest. They will also discuss their priorities for their respective Presidencies of the G7 and G20.

Our correspondent reports that India-Japan relations were elevated to Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2014

. The India-Japan partnership encompasses a wide range of areas, ranging from defence and security, trade and investment, Science and Technology, Education, and healthcare, among others.

Defence and security cooperation has emerged as one of the most important pillars of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and an important factor in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Bilateral trade stood at 20.75 billion dollars last year, which was the largest ever. Japan is the fifth largest investor in India.