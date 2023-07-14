Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest award today by H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France.

Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India. The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been received by select prominent leaders and eminent personalities from across the world. These include the Former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles – the then Prince of Wales, Former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, and former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.