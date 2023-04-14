Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, calls for strong action against anti-India elements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with his United Kingdom counterpart Rishi Sunak. Both leaders reviewed the progress on a number of bilateral issues as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors. They agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

Mr Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK government. The UK Prime Minister conveyed that the UK considers the attack on Indian High Commission totally unacceptable and assured of security of the Indian Mission and its personnel.

Mr Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He sought progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system. Prime Minister Modi also invited PM Sunak for the G20 Summit to be held in September this year. The UK Prime Minister appreciated the progress made under India’s Presidency of the G20 and reiterated the UK’s full support to India’s initiatives and their success.

Mr Modi also conveyed greetings to Mr Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi.