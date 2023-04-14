India reiterates, J&K and Ladakh integral part of India, and holding G20 meetings there is natural

The External Affairs Ministry has reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable part of India and holding G20 meetings in these places is quite natural for the country. Responding to Pakistan’s criticism over India’s move to host G20 meetings in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, these G20 events and meetings are being held across the country.

Reacting to Khalistani violence in London against the Indian mission, Mr. Bagchi said, India wanted to see action on the ground. He said, India is urging host countries including the United Kingdom to take action against those who vandalized the Indian Flag as well as the High Commission. He said, India is pressing these countries to take measures to ensure security of premises and safety of personnel.

Expressing concern over the violence near Kanbalu township in the Sagaing region of Myanmar, Mr. Bagchi said, India calls for cessation of violence by all sides and a peaceful resolution of all issues. He said, India reiterates its call for the return of peace, stability, and democracy in Myanmar.