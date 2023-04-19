Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares PIB Booklet of Buddha mentions in his speeches over the years

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will address Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi tomorrow at 10 am.
The Prime Minister has shared a booklet prepared by Press Information Bureau that is compilation of the Prime Minister’s speeches and key mentions of Lord Buddha and Buddhist thought.
The Prime Minister tweeted quoting a tweet by the Press Information Bureau :
“At 10 AM tomorrow, 20th April, will address the Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi. This Summit brings together various people who have worked to further popularise the ideals of Lord Buddha.”
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi will address Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi tomorrow at 10 am.