Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares photograph of women leaders at gala dinner of 3rd Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet

The Prime Minister has shared a photograph of women leaders at the gala dinner of the 3rd Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet during India’s G20 Presidency.
Sharing a tweet by Union Finance Minister, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, the Prime Minister tweeted:
“Very inspiring click, highlighting the critical role women play in shaping our world’s future.”
