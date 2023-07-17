NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares photograph of women leaders at gala dinner of 3rd Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet

By Odisha Diary bureau
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a book to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambayev during their joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla(PTI12_20_2016_000153B)

The Prime Minister has shared a photograph of women leaders at the gala dinner of the 3rd Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet during India’s G20 Presidency.

Sharing a tweet by Union Finance Minister, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Very inspiring click, highlighting the critical role women play in shaping our world’s future.”

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.