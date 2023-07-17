NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Indian contingent on winning 27 medals at 25th Asian Athletics Championship 2023

By Odisha Diary bureau
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the outstanding performance by the Indian contingent at the 25th Asian Athletics Championship 2023 where Indian athletes won 27 medals, the highest medal tally on foreign soil in an edition of the Championships.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

“Outstanding performance by the Indian contingent at the 25th Asian Athletics Championship 2023!

Our athletes won 27 medals, the highest medal tally on foreign soil in an edition of the Championships. Congrats to our athletes for this achievement. It fills our hearts with pride.”


