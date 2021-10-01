Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Schemes for transforming Urban Areas- AMRUT 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the second phases of SWACHH BHARAT MISSION-URBAN (SBM-U) and ATAL MISSION FOR REJUVENATION AND URBAN TRANSFORMATION (AMRUT) in New Delhi. Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Minister of State for Jal shakti, Bishwesar Tudu.

Prime Minister in his independence speech on 15th August, 2021 from the ramparts of Red Fort had said “We now have to move ahead with the goal of achieving saturation of schemes, and, for this, we do not have to keep a distant deadline”. In pursuance of the Prime Minister’s vision, the schemes, with an outlay of about ₹ 4.4 Lakh Crore, will adopt ‘Universal Approach’ and make a move towards ‘Saturation’ in sanitation and water availability in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).