Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Chandigarh-based food stall owner in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

New Delhi: In his monthly radio address to the nation ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today lauded a Chandigarh-based food stall owner for his self-driven initiative in motivating others to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. During his address, the Prime Minister said that on suggestion of his daughter and niece, a food stall owner Sanjay Rana started feeding free chole bhature to those who had got the covid vaccine.

The owner sells chole bhature on a cycle in Sector-29, Chandigarh and to have this meal for free, one has to show that one has got the vaccine administered on the very day, said Prime Minister. He appreciated this effort and said that this act proves that for the welfare of the society, spirit of service and duty are required more than money.