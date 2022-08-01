Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, highlights importance of traditional fairs in promoting spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 91st Edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 31st July, 2022, highlighted the importance of traditional fairs in promoting the spirit of unity in diversity ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’. Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat has been accorded the pride of place in various editions of Mann ki Baat. In the 91st Edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister stated that this time ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is very special. The reason for this is Independence Day , when India will complete 75 years of its Independence.

During Man Ki Baat address, the PM said , “ I have received a letter from a listener of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Shriman Ashish Bahl ji from Himachal Pradesh. He has mentioned in his letter the ‘Minjar Mela’ of Chamba. Actually, the inflorescence of the maize plant is called Minjar. When flowers bloom on the maize, Minjar Mela is also celebrated and in this fair, tourists from all over the country come from far and wide to take part. Incidentally, the Minjar fair is also going on at this time. If you have gone to visit Himachal, you can go to Chamba to see this fair. “Chambe Ek Din Ona Kane Mahina Raina” That is, those who come to Chamba for a day, they stay back here for a month seeing its beauty.”

The Prime Minister Modi added that fairs have also been of great cultural importance in our country. Fairs connect people and hearts. When Kharif crops ripen after the rains in Himachal in September, in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Solan, Sari or Sair is also celebrated. Jagra is also going to arrive in September itself. In Jagra fairs, Bisu songs are sung after invoking the deity of Mahasu. This awakening of Mahasu Devta takes place in Himachal at Shimla, Kinnaur and Sirmaur; simultaneously in Uttarakhand.

PM further highlighted that there are many traditional fairs of tribal societies in different states in our country. Some of these fairs are associated with tribal culture, while some are organized in connection with tribal history and heritage. For example, if you get a chance, you must visit the four-day Samakka-Saralamma Jatara Fair in Medaram, Telangana. This fair is called Mahakumbh of Telangana. The Saralamma Jatara Mela is celebrated in honor of two tribal women heores – Samakka and Saralamma. It is a big center of faith for the Koya tribal community, not only in Telangana, but also in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The Maridamma fair in Andhra Pradesh is also a big fair connected with the beliefs of the tribal society. The Maridamma fair runs from Jyeshtha Amavasya to Ashadh Amavasya and the tribal society here associates it with Shakti upasana, worship. Here, in Peddhapuram, East Godavari, there is also a Maridamma temple. Similarly, the people of Garasiya tribe in Rajasthan organize ‘Siyawa ka Mela’ or ‘Mankhan Ro Mela’ on Vaishakh Shukla Chaturdashi.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat is the unique initiative by the government that aims to enhance interaction between people of different States and Union Territories by sharing and appreciating their diversity ; and thereby promoting mutual understanding among them.