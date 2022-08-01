All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has initiated technical education in Indian Languages in the year 2021-22, says Dr. Subhas Sarkar

New Delhi : In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has initiated technical education in Indian Languages in the year 2021-22. AICTE has also introduced “AICTE Technical Book Writing and Translation” in 12 Indian languages leading to enhanced GER, enhanced learning outcomes, strengthening innovation and research capabilities. In the year 2022-23, eight (8) engineering disciplines are being offered in regional languages. The lower level of enrolment of students in technical courses in regional languages is attributable to this initiative being in nascent stage.

To assist students from regional language background, AICTE has introduced Induction Program which imparts communication skills and gets students acquainted with the culture of institution.

To further augment employment prospects of students, AICTE has formulated its internship policy for students of Technical institutions which mandates internship for all UG/ Diploma students. Also, all AICTE approved institutions shall run Skill Development Courses, student developmental activities such as Research Park, Start-up Centre, Innovation Club, Entrepreneurship, Industry institute cell etc. As a part of the government’s response to enhance employability, AICTE is implementing programmes to enhance employability of students, such as,

Entrepreneurial Degree/Diploma Program under National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM) Employability Enhancement Training Program (EETP) Opening of ITIs in spare capacity of AICTE approved institutes The Urban Learning Internships Program (TULIP)

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.