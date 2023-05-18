Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles passing away of MP and former Minister Rattan Lal Kataria

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of MP and former Minister Shri Rattan Lal Kataria.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;



“Pained by the passing away of MP and former Minister Shri Rattan Lal Kataria Ji. He will be remembered for his rich contribution towards public service and social justice. He played a key role in strengthening BJP in Haryana. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”



