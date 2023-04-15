Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to mishap in Shahjahanpur, UP

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to mishap in Shahjahanpur, UP. Shri Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.



In a series of PMO tweets, the Prime Minister said;



“उत्तर प्रदेश के शाहजहांपुर में ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के नदी में गिरने से हुई दुर्घटना अत्यंत आहत करने वाली है। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करने के साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM”



“शाहजहांपुर में हुई इस त्रासदी को देखते हुए स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और बचाव में पूरी तत्परता से जुटा है। पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद की जा रही है: PM”



“An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Shahjahanpur, UP. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM”



