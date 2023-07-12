New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles demise of Nepal PM’s wife, Mrs Sita Dahal. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of Nepal Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s wife, Mrs. Sita Dahal and expressed sincere condolences to Nepal Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

“श्रीमती सीता दाहालको दुःखद निधन भएको खबरले मर्माहत भएको छु । @cmprachanda प्रति हार्दिक समवेदना प्रकट गर्दै दिवंगत आत्मालाई चिरशान्ति मिलोस् भनी प्रार्थना गर्दछु ।

ॐ शान्ति।”