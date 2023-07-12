Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves Rs 20 crores for the development of Gupteswar Shrine in Koraput under 5T Initiatives.

The famous Shiva Temple will undergo a complete transformation and made into one of the most important religious, historical and tourist places of Odisha. CM Naveen Patnaik has ordered for the improvement of the temple without affecting the natural beauty of the place. As per the direction of the HCM, 5T Secretary Sri V. K. Pandian visited the famous Gupteswar Temple on 3rd February and initiated steps for renovation and beautification of the temple.