Prime Minister Narendra Modi comments at the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better Health Security to Prepare for the Next

New Delhi : The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented disruption. And, it is not yet over. Much of the world is still to be vaccinated .That is why this initiative by President Biden is timely and welcome.

Excellencies,

India has always seen humanity as one family. India’s pharmaceutical industry has produced cost-effective diagnostic kits, drugs, medical devices, and PPE kits. These are providing affordable options to many developing countries. And, we have shared medicines and medical supplies with over 150 countries. Two indigenously developed vaccines have received “Emergency Use Authorization” in India, including the world’s first DNA-based vaccine.

Several Indian companies are also involved in licensed production of various vaccines.

Earlier this year, we shared our vaccine production with 95 other countries, and with UN peace-keepers. And, like a family, the world also stood with India when we were going through a second wave.

For the solidarity and support extended to India, I thank you all.

Excellencies,

India is now running the world’s largest vaccination campaign. Recently, we vaccinated about 25 million people on a single day. Our grassroots level healthcare system has delivered over 800 million vaccine dose so far.

Over 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated. This has been enabled through the use of our innovative digital platform called CO-WIN.

In the spirit of sharing, India has made CO-WIN and many other digital solutions available freely as open-source software.

Excellencies,

As newer Indian vaccines get developed, we are also ramping up production capacity of existing vaccines.

As our production increases, we will be able to resume vaccine supply to others too. For this, the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open.

With our Quad partners, we are leveraging India’s manufacturing strengths to produce vaccines for the Indo-Pacific region.

India and the South Africa have proposed a TRIPS waiver at the WTO for COVID vaccines, diagnostics and medicines.

This will enable rapid scaling up of the fight against the pandemic. We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic economic effects.

To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.

Excellencies,

I once again endorse the objectives of this Summit and President Biden’s vision.

India stand ready to work with the world to end the pandemic.