Prime Minister Narendra Modi Co-Chairs a Business Round Table in Berlin

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired a Business Round Table with Chancellor H.E. Mr. Olaf Scholz. In his remarks, Prime Minister emphasised on the broad-based reforms carried out by the Government and highlighted the growing numbers of start-ups and unicorns in India. He invited the business leaders to invest in India’s youth.

The event saw participation of high representatives from the Governments and selected CEOs from both sides, who engaged in discussions on topics ranging from climate cooperation; Supply chains; Research and Development.

Following Business Leaders participated in the Business Round Table:

Indian Business Delegation:

Sanjiv Bajaj (Head of Indian Delegation) President Designate, CII Chairman & Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv;

Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge;

C K Birla, Managing Director and CEO, C K Birla Group;

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO Indian Hotels Company Ltd;

Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industries;

Sumant Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, ReNew Power and President, Assocham;

Dinesh Khara, Chairman State Bank of India;

C P Gurnani, Managing Director and CEO, Tech Mahindra Limited;

Deepak Bagla, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Invest India;

German Business Delegation:

Roland Busch, Head of German Delegation, President and CEO, Siemens and Chairman, Asia Pacific Committee of German Business;

Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, BASF;

Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management, Volkswagen;

Stefan Hartung, Chairman of the Board of Management, Bosch;

Marika Lulay, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, GFT Technologies;

Klaus Rosenfeld, Chief Executive Officer, Schaeffler;

Christian Sewing, Chief Executive Officer Deutsche Bank;

Ralf Wintergerst, Chairman of the Management Board, Giesecke+Devrient;

Jürgen Zeschky, Chief Executive Officer, ENERCON;