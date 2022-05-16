New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 2566th Buddha Jayanti Celebration at International Convention Center and Meditation Hall at Lumbini, Nepal. He was accompanied by Prime Minister of Nepal, Rt. Hon. Sher Bahadur Deuba, and his spouse Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba.

Hon’ble Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal, Mr. Prem Bahadur Ale, who is Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust (LDT), Hon’ble Chief Minister of Lumbini, Mr. Kul Prasad KC, Vice Chairman of LDT, Venerable Metteyya Shakya Putta, and several Ministers of the Government of Nepal were among the other dignitaries present.

Both Prime Ministers addressed the nearly 2500 attendees, which included monks, Buddhist scholars and international participants.