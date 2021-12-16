Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses farmers through video conferencing in the concluding session of ‘National Conference on Natural Farming’

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, addressed the farmers through video conferencing in the concluding session of the ‘National Conference on Natural Farming’ today. Many dignitaries including Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah said that this seminar has been organized to promote the use of natural farming and to inform the farmers properly about its benefits. Shri Shah said that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, is the source of inspiration for this seminar. Farmers all over the country should adopt natural farming, so they have decided to give impetus to this campaign and have also made an appeal and as a result of this, lakhs of farmers across the country are gradually adopting natural farming. Seeing its benefits, many farmers are taking forward its use.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that when Modi ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, perhaps for the first time after Independence, Shri Narendra Modi took an initiative to increase the contribution of agriculture to GDP in the country in a sustainable manner. He said that agricultural production has been a part of GDP for years, but GDP can also increase through agricultural production and agriculture can be a big contributor to GDP in a scientific way and can also work for the prosperity of farmers, the example of which was first provided when Shri Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Maintaining 10 percent growth rate in agriculture for many years, made him successful in Gujarat. Through Krishi Mahotsav, all the activities of extension were brought to the farmer, instead of going to the tehsil office or district office, the farmer reached the tehsil and district office village through this experiments.

Shri Amit Shah said that Shri Narendra Modi promoted micro-irrigation and worked to increase irrigated land manifold through micro-irrigation in a state like Gujarat. The quantity of water was the same but by using it properly and scientifically, irrigation increased manifold. He said that the record of maintaining 10 percent agricultural growth rate for more than 10 years was established under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi. The Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that the Prime Minister has appealed to farmers across the country since 2019 to adopt natural farming. He said chemical fertilizers are used not only to reduce the productivity of the land, but also reduce the power of water storage and food and drink in the form of agricultural products are also harmful to the human body.

The Union Home Minister said that the Prime Minister has started a huge campaign to revive our traditional and natural farming for years. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi since 2019 has appealed to farmers across the country to adopt natural farming. Shri Narendra Modi appealed from the ramparts of the Red Fort to crores of farmers from across the country to join this campaign. When Shri Modi gives a call, it is not just a call, but he makes an action plan for it, carefully designs it himself and monitors it. He also is concerned about its implementation till the lowest level and today’s program is an example of this. Shri Amit Shah said Acharya Devvrat and many other agricultural scientists have carried forward this type of experiment, allowing natural farming of 30 acres of land with an Indian breed cow and not using even a Rupee worth of manure or pesticides. This campaign will also increase water storage power of the land, this natural manure made through earthworms increases productivity of the land, as well as reduces the expenditure on farming, saves ground water and provides us organic products that do not harm the body.

Amit Shah said that recently under the leadership of Prime Minister, the Government of India has taken a historic decision to set up the Ministry of Cooperation, till 75 years after Independence, no Prime Minister had established the Ministry. He said that on behalf of crores of farmers and villagers of the country, he would like to thank the Prime Minister for taking the initiative of setting up the Ministry of Cooperation. Shri Shah said through cooperatives, work is being done in many areas including finance and fisheries, but its maximum use and greatest empowerment will be done by small farmers. In order to encourage that natural farming is adopted by increasing number of farmers, it is very important that they get a fair price for organic food products.

He said that Amul and some other co-operative organizations are engaged in taking forward our idea and I am sure that when both the land and the produce are certified through such a laboratory, it will get very good prices in the international market and natural farming will be practiced. You will also get encouragement and strength. Shri Shah said that the preliminary preparations are underway and I am sure that within a year, we will be able to create a marketing chain for all the farmers who have adopted natural farming in at least two states. The Union Home Minister said that the Prime Minister’s presence here today will give a big impetus to this campaign of natural farming. Farmers trust Shri Narendra Modi, and after many years, since 2014, farmer’s confidence has increased through the efforts made by Shri Modi to make the farmer the focal point of the country’s economy.