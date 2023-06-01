Price of commercial LPG gas cylinder cut by Rs 83.50

The price of 19 kilogram commercial LPG gas cylinder has been reduced by 83 rupees 50 paise per cylinder. Now, the price of such a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be 1773 rupees while it will cost 1875 rupees in Kolkata and 1725 rupees in Mumbai. In Chennai, the cylinder will now cost 1937 rupees. Last month, the price was cut by 171 rupees 50 paise per cylinder.