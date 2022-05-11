President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Ujjain on May 29

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan received information about the preparations for the proposed visit of President Shri Ram Nath Kovind to Ujjain on May 29 from Ujjain district administration through video conference.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan received information about the venue, meeting arrangements for the guests and invited representatives and other arrangements being made for the Ayurveda conference to be attended by President Shri Kovind in Ujjain. Collector Ujjain Shri Ashish Singh gave details of the arrangements made so far. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Additional Chief Secretary Home Dr. Rajesh Rajoura, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Shri Vinod Kumar and other senior officers were present.