President Ram Nath Kovind Presents Padma Awards for the Year 2021

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind presented Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for the year 2021, this morning (November 9, 2021) at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were the Vice President of India, Prime Minister, Union Minister for Home Affairs.

This was the first set of awards for the year 2021, the second set of awards will be presented this evening at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II.