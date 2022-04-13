President Ram Nath Kovind Greetings on the Eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi And Puthandu-Pirappu

New Delhi : The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has sent his greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi and Puthandu-Pirappu.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Naba Barsha, Vaisakhadi and Puthandu-Pirappu, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the Indians living in India and abroad.

These festivals celebrated all across the country reflect our diversity and also emphasise our unity. The festivals are occasions of enjoyment for the farmer community who work tirelessly for the betterment and progress of the nation.

On this occasion, let us resolve to work together for peace, prosperity and happiness, and spread the message of unity and fraternity for the progress of the nation”.